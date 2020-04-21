Ghanaian media focuses on lifting of partial lockdown on Accra, other cities

The Ghanaian media on Tuesday focuses on the reasons for lifting the three- week lockdown imposed in Accra, Tema, Kumasi and Kasoa in the Central Region to control the spread of the coronavirus, which is wreaking havoc around the world.The Daily Graphic reported that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has explained that the decision to lift the partial lockdown was taken after a careful consideration of a number of factors, including current capacity to trace victims of Covid-19 disease, being able to test as well as being able isolate and quarantine those people so that they could be taken out of the population.

The report added that the President said the decision also looked at the demography of the Covid-19 such as the disease itself in terms of the sick and deaths and came to the conclusion to lift the partial lockdown in those areas.

The Ghanaian Times, on the other hand, reported that President Nana Addo has explained that lifting of the partial lockdown was done to save people in those areas from hardship.

The newspaper again reported that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has criticized the President’s decision to lift the lockdown, saying that it would rather escalate the spread of the pandemic in the country. However, the Trade Unions Congress (TUC) has also commended the President for lifting the lockdown, which has saved the people from hardship.