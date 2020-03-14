Ghanaian musicians feeling the brunt of Coronavirus outbreak

Musicians in Ghana are feeling the brunt of the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus as it has forced them to postpone foreign assignments.Musicians like rapper Patapa, Sarkodie, Kofi Kinata, Kwame Eugene among others have been booked to perform abroad especially in Germany, United Kingdom, USA and other African countries but their trips have been cut short following announcement by government that all foreign trips have been banned until further notice.

Local concerts have also been banned as measure to curb the spread of the virus which has been declared by WHO as pandemic. The situation is going to deprive the musicians’ revenue and those of them who have been booked for foreign performances have had their dreams shattered.

The “One Corner” hit-maker, Patapaa, who was initially due for an European tour expressed disappointment saying the coronavirus has caused a great disservice to musicians not in Ghana alone but all over the world.

Ghanaian Parliament has banned handshake while churches have been asked to avoid same during worship to help prevent the spread of the disease.