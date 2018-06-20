Ghanaian opposition legislator threatens to resign

A member of Parliament (MP) for Ho West Constituency in the Volta Region, Mr. Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, has announced that he will be resigning from his position as the legislator of the constituency, APA learns here Wednesday.According to the Citi News and Ghanaian Times, sources in Parliament have confirmed that the legislator has written to the Speaker of the Parliament, Prof. Mike Oquaye, informing him of his decision to resign.

It is gathered that the leadership of the Minority in Parliament met on Tuesday to convince him to rescind his decision.

It is, however, not clear why he wants to resign, but there are suggestions that he may be unhappy with some internal party issues.

The NDC Minority currently has 106 members in Parliament, as against 169 members of the ruling NPP.

It is expected that the Ho West Constituency, a stronghold of the NDC, will be retained in a bye-election, if Mr. Bedzrah resigns.

Bedzrah, a surveyor by profession, has been serving as a ranking member for the Government Assurance Committee, and he is also the Chairman of the Parliamentary Christian Fellowship.