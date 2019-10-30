Ghanaian Parliament approves US$200m for Accra Resilient Project

The Ghanaian Parliament has approved US$200 million for the Accra Resilient and Integration Redevelopment Project, aimed at addressing the perennial flooding in the national capital city.Ghana’s Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah told journalists on Wednesday in Accra that the government was embarking on the project to prevent further loss of lives and properties, which has become common feature during torrential rains in the capital city.

The minister’s explanation followed the torrential rains on Tuesday night which caused havoc in parts of the country, especially in Accra, claiming lives and destroying properties.

According to the minister, four ministries are spearheading the project. They include the Works and Housing Ministry that is chairing the interministerial committee, Sanitation and Water Resources, Zongo Development and Local Government.

He further explained that among their respective roles, the Works and Housing Ministry is using its share of the fund to handle drainage of key water outlets, including the Odaw River that has been spoken about for many years.

“The project is also expected to improve flood risk management and solid waste management around the Odaw Basin of the Greater Accra Region and improve access to basic infrastructure and services in the targeted communities within the basin,” he said.

Meanwhile, some residents in Accra have described the announcement by the Information Minister as a political gimmick which is meant to calm down residents, following the flooding in the capital, which has destroyed properties and claimed lives.