Ghanaian player denies taking $80,000 as AFCON appearance fee

Ghana Black Stars player, Kwabena Owusu, has denied taking home a whopping $80,000 as appearance fees for the just-ended African Cup of Nations (AFCON) hosted by Egypt.He however stated that each player took $20,000 as appearance fee, as opposed to what was presented to Parliament by the Sports Minister.

The Ghanaian Times reports Tuesday that Owusu made this known in an interview with GH One TV in Accra saying, “I was shocked when I heard the rumour that we received $80,000 as appearance fees. We did not get $80,000 as appearance fee, our appearance fee was $20,000”.

His statement has come at a time Ghanaian soccer pundits have been discussing the $4.5 million budget presented to Parliament by the Minister of Sports, Mr. Isaac Asiamah, which puts players’ winning bonuses at a whopping $965,405 and that they walked away with a per diem worth $187,050.