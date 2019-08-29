Ghanaian police condemn killing of police officers

The Police Administration in Ghana has condemned the attacks and killing of police officers and assured that it will work hard to unravel the circumstances that led to the killings and bring the perpetrators to book.Two police officers with the Kasoa Police Command in the Central Region, Sergeant Michael Gyamfi and Lance Corporal Mohammed Awal, were on Wednesday killed by suspected gunmen at Buduburam in the Central Region.

A statement by the Director of Public Affairs, ACP David Eklu, said that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. James Oppong-Bonuah, has dispatched a team from the police headquarters to support the Central Regional Team to resolve the situation.

The IGP also announced a GH¢10,000 ($2,000) bounty for any useful information on the suspects.

APA gathered that the two policemen were shot dead by five armed men when the officers pursued them after they refused to stop at a police check point.

However, the Central Regional Police Command, on Wednesday confirmed the incident, announcing the arrest of three suspects, Ibrahim Zakaria, Issac Amissah, and Dominic Commey, while two other suspects are currently on the run.

The suspects were allegedly driving in an unregistered vehicle around 12.30 pm when they were signaled to stop by the deceased, but they sped off.

APA reports that within a month, five police officers were killed either in the line of duty or targeted by some assailants.