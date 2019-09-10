Ghanaian President affirms commitment to fight against corruption

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has affirmed his commitment to fighting corruption in the country, assuring that all corruption culprits will be dealt with in accordance with the law.Speaking at the Annual General Meeting of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) in Takoradi on Monday, the President said attempts by the opposition to taint his administration with corruption would not work, owing to the fact that he was committed to fighting the menace and has gone ahead to empower corruption fighting institutions.

“It will not work. I did not come into public life to enrich myself. So far, every single allegation of acts of corruption of my appointees are being investigated by the independent bodies like the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and the Criminal Investigative Department (CID),” he said.

He enumerated a number of initiatives by his administration to combat corruption, explaining that as part of measures to promote transparency, some public procurement procedures have been reviewed.

“I am confident that government is committed to the fight against corruption and not just in words, but in deeds. Government is committed to protect the public purse and prosecutions are ongoing. The days where the erring public officials were relocated to the Presidency are over,” President Akufo-Addo said.

Rev. Kwabena Opuni Frimpong has recently expressed concern about the seriousness of the country in the fight against corruption.