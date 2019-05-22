Ghanaian President appeals to Gyan to rescind his Black Stars exit decision

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appealed to the skipper of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan, to rescind his decision to retire from the national team.The President is reported to have spoken to the all-time Ghanaian top scorer on phone in the early hours of Tuesday, following the news about his retirement from the national team over an issue that had to do with his role as captain of the team.

The Daily Graphic reports that a source at the Presidency said the President urged Gyan to make himself available for selection in view of the reactions of Ghanaians to the announcement of his decision.

His retirement from the team came as a surprise to many soccer fans, who have been debating the issue for the past three days, thereby prompting the President to step into the issue.

It was also reported that President Akufo-Addo held a meeting with the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Isaac Asiamah, the President of the GFA Normalisation Committee, Dr. Kofi Amoah, and the Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee, Dr. K. K. Sarpong on the issue.