Ghanaian President canvasses good governance in Africa

The President of Ghana, Mr. Nana Akufo-Addo, has urged African leaders to promote good governance in the continent.Delivering the keynote address at the 58th Annual General Meeting of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on Monday in Abuja, the Ghanaian President said: “We have a great battle to fight and win. That is the battle to provide our people with a good quality of life.”

President Akufo-Addo also called for the provision of free and qualitative education from cradle to secondary school.

“I have no hesitation whatsoever in asking all African countries to adopt the policy of free compulsory education from Kindergarten to Senior High School,” he said.

According to him, the fight against corruption is one that must be won in order to improve the lives of the African people.

“For us to build a continent and meet the aspirations of the African people, we must characterize our budgetary arrangements to ensure that funds are available to strengthen key institutions of the state such as the legislature, judiciary, the school institution among others,” the report by Nigeria’s Channels Television quoted the Ghanaian leader as saying.

He also charged African leaders to embrace the principles and democratic accountability, rule of law, human rights, individual liberty and freedom, which according to him, are the bedrock of Africa’s development and individual prosperity.