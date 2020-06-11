Ghanaian President condoles with Burundi over death of President Nkurunziza

Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has condoled with the Government and People of Burundi on the death of their outgoing President, Mr. Pierre Nkurunziza.Nkurunziza, 55, died on Monday, June 8, 2020 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

President Nkurunziza was expected to hand over to the winner of the May’s presidential election in August after ruling Burundi for 15 years. The Speaker of the Burundian Parliament is expected to take charge of the country for now, according international media reports.

“Ghanaian people and I extend our deepest condolences to the Government and People of the Republic of Burundi, on the sad news of the death of their President, His Excellency Pierre Nkurunziza. May his soul rest in perfect peace,” local media reports on Thursday quoted President Akufo-Addo as saying.