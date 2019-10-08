Ghanaian President defends free SHS policy

President Nana Akufo-Addo has defended his administration’s decision to introduce the free Senior High School (SHS) Policy, saying it has silenced skeptics.President Akufo-Addo noted that he has proven his skeptics wrong with the implementation of the Free SHS Policy and believes it will go a long way to empower the youth towards the future.

He indicated that countries that will survive in the 21st century are countries which invest in education of their citizenry.

Addressing a section of the Senior High School students and teachers in Sunyani as part of his two-day tour of the Bono Region on Tuesday, the President said: “We wanted a situation in Ghana where everybody would have an opportunity to go to school at least to the end of SHS. We do not not know where the next Ghanaian genius is coming from, we do not know what family rich or poor that child has been born in. If we do not give all the children the opportunity we would never know it may be those who do not get the opportunity are where the brains are so we would give the opportunity to all.”

“Those skeptics, the non-performers, who said it couldn’t be done, it would bankrupt the country, it was not a good idea, I am hoping that by now if they have any affection for the truth would be cringing in their bedrooms acknowledging that not only has it been done, but it was a good thing that Free SHS was done free.”

He noted that the country has invested much in their education and they must not allow it to go down the drain as the first batch of the students under the Free SHS Programme.