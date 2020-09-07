Ghanaian President elected new Chairman of ECOWAS

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of Ghana has been elected as the new Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).President Akufo-Addo, who is leading the Ghanaian delegation to the ongoing 57th Ordinary Session of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, which is being held in Niamey, capital of Niger, was elected on Monday.

According to local media reports on Monday, the meeting of the Heads of State will discuss the Special Report on COVID-19 to be presented by the Nigerian President, receive a Special Report on the ECOWAS Single Currency Programme to be presented by President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone.

Bio, who is the Chair of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the West African Monetary Zone (WAMZ), would be joined by President Alassane Ouattara, who is also the Chair of the West African Economic Monetary Union (WAEMU/UEMOA) during the presentation.

The Summit will also discuss the report on the activities of the sub-regional body, including ECOWAS Vision 2050, which will be presented by the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Jean Claude Kassi Brou.

The West African leaders are also expected to examine the alarming rise in incidents of terrorism, insurgency, armed banditry and piracy in the sub-region, while the disruption of the democratic process by the military in Mali, will receive further attention.

In addition, the general and presidential elections in Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Guinea and Niger are scheduled for this year and the imperative to strengthen democracy in the sub-region by respecting constitutional provisions, rule of law and outcomes of free and fair polls, will be emphasized at the one-day Summit.