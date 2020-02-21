Ghanaian President files nomination papers for December presidential poll

President Nana Akufo-Addo has announced that he will be having Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as his running mate for the 2020 general elections if given the nod to lead the New Patriotic Party in the December polls.Local media reports on Friday quoted President Akufo-Addo as saying after filing his nomination papers on Thursday that the Vice-President would be his running-mate for the general elections.

President Nana Akufo-Addo is the only candidate of the New Patriotic Party, who is contesting the presidential election.

“Our party rules demand that you need to choose a vice-presidential nominee as soon as you are declared a flagbearer. This is not something we need to think so much about. As soon as I am declared as flagbearer, I am going with this same man. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the same man I’m running with. Still maintained, not changed,” he said

The reports added that President Akufo-Addo submitted his papers after addressing the Ghanaian Parliament on the state of the nation.