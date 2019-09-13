Ghanaian President inaugurates 48 new ambulances

Published on 13.09.2019 at 23h21 by APA News

President Nana Akufo-Addo has assured that the government is committed to

improving the quality of health provisions and putting in place various

measures to make the dream a reality.The President was, however, not happy with the position of the media, which presupposes that

the government was reneging on the promises to improve healthcare delivery during

the elections.

Speaking at a ceremony to inaugurate 48 ambulances in Accra on Friday, the

President said: “While Government is doing its utmost to improve on the healthcare

situation, our media landscape is replete with reportage of professional negligence.”

The ambulances arrived in Accra on Thursday and constitute the first batch of 300

ambulances, which are being imported in fulfillment of the President’s campaign

promise.

President Akufo-Addo said the rest of the vehicles are expected to arrive in the

country next month for onward distribution to hospitals in every constituency.

Ghana has 275 political constituencies without ambulance services, which had in the

past affected the residents who needed emergency health services.