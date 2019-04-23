Ghanaian President lauds Ashanti King’s role in national development

President Nana Akufo-Addo has paid glowing tribute to the King of the Ashanti Kingdom in Ghana, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for his dynamic role in the development of the country.He described the King as “a pillar behind Ghana’s development agenda” adding that his contribution to national development through education and other initiatives have not been limited to his traditional jurisdiction, but the entire country.

Speaking at the ‘Akwasidaekese’ traditional festival’s grand durbar to mark the 20 years anniversary of the Asantehene, President Akufo-Addo commended Otumfuo Osei Tutu’s role in bringing peace to Dagbon after over 17 years of violence in the community from chieftaincy dispute.

The rich traditional cultural event, hosted by the King at his Manhyia Palace, the “dreaded” palace of the nation, which attracted many leaders.

Prominent among them were the former President Olusegun Obasanjo of Nigeria, former President John Dramani Mahama of Ghana and Ghana’s Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu, for his part, pledged to work harder to promote the development of the nation by working together with the government.