Ghanaian President nominates 3 female supreme court judges

Published on 13.11.2019 at 14h21 by APA News

Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has nominated three

female Appeal Court judges to the Supreme Court of the country, which is

subject to approval by the Parliament.They are Justice Mariama Owusu; Justice Gertrude Torkornoo; and Justice Avril

Lovelace Johnson.

The Speaker of the Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, who announced this in the

House of Parliament on Tuesday afternoon, noted that the nominated justices are to

replace three female justices of the court, who have retired this year.

They are the Chief Justice, Justice Sophia Akuffo, who is expected to retire on

December 20, 2019) and Justices Vida Akoto-Bamfo and Sophia Adinyira, who

have already retired this year.

The appointment is expected to balance the status of the courts, with the view to

maintain gender representation.