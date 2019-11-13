Ghanaian President nominates 3 female supreme court judges

Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has nominated three
female Appeal Court judges to the Supreme Court of the country, which is
subject to approval by the Parliament.They are Justice Mariama Owusu; Justice Gertrude Torkornoo; and Justice Avril
Lovelace Johnson.
The Speaker of the Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, who announced this in the
House of Parliament on Tuesday afternoon, noted that the nominated justices are to
replace three female justices of the court, who have retired this year.
They are the Chief Justice, Justice Sophia Akuffo, who is expected to retire on
December 20, 2019) and Justices Vida Akoto-Bamfo and Sophia Adinyira, who
have already retired this year.
The appointment is expected to balance the status of the courts, with the view to
maintain gender representation.