Ghanaian President nominates 4 judges for Supreme Court

President Nana Akufo-Addo has presented the names of four eminent judges to Parliament for approval to serve as justices of the Supreme Court.They are Professor Henrietta J.A.N. Mensa-Bonsu, a law lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon; Mr. Emmanuel Yonney Kulendi, a private legal practitioner; Mr. Justice Clemence Honyenuga, Appeals Court Judge; and Mr. Justice Issifu Tanko, Appeals Court Judge.

They were nominated in consultation with the Council of State as stipulated in the Constitution of Ghana.

The Daily Graphic reports on Friday that the Speaker of the Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, announced this to Parliament through a letter written to the House by President Akufo-Addo.

The President’s nomination was done to fill vacant positions at the country’s apex court.