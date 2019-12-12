Ghanaian President nominates Justice Anin-Yeboah to replace retiring Chief Justice

Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has nominated Supreme Court Judge, Justice Anin-Yeboah as Chief Justice to replace outgoing Justice Sophia Abena Boafoa Akufo.The nomination, which is subject to Parliamentary approval puts to rest speculations in the media as to who will replace Justice Sophia Akufo.

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu, announced on the floor of the House in Accra on Thursday and referred the letter to the Appointments Committee of the Parliament.

Justice Anin-Yeboah, who is the fourth longest-serving Justice of the Supreme Court, will succeed Justice Sophia Abena Boafoa Akuffo, who retires on December 20, 2019 if he receives the nod from the Parliament

Justice Anin-Yeboah was appointed to the Supreme Court by former President John Agyekum Kuffuor in June 2008 having served as a Justice of the High Court, and a Justice of the Court of Appeal.

He is a part-time lecturer in Civil Procedure and the Ghana Legal System at the Ghana School of Law.

Before that, he had served as a Justice of the High Court from 2002 to 2003 and a Justice of the Court of Appeal from 2003 to 2008.

Justice Anin Yeboah is also associated with football. For instance in May 2017, he was appointed the Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee of the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) and also served as the Chairman of the Appeal’s Committee of the Ghana Football Association from 2004 to 2008.