Ghanaian President orders arrest of FA boss

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo on Tuesday ordered the arrest of the head of the country’s football association, Kwasi Nyantakyi, over accusations of defrauding by false pretense and influence-peddling.Nana Akufo-Addo ordered the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to arrest Mr Nyantakyi after being privy to investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ Number 12 undercover documentary, which exposed the GFA president as using the name of the president for certain purposes.

The ace Ghanaian investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas has scheduled 6 June to premier the undercover piece which took him over two years to put together.

Just a week ago, the Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul-Malik Kweku Baako Jr., said a well-known lawyer tried bribing Anas Aremeyaw Anas to edit out scandalous findings against a man believed to be in the GFA, in the yet-to-be premiered Number 12 expose.

Some FA members tried to put an injunction on the premiering of the documentary which is said to have exposed the fraudulent activities of the football association.