Ghanaian press awash with job creation promise

The programme launched by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuf-Addo to create jobs for some 100,000 unemployed graduates dominates the headlines of Ghanaian newspapers on Wednesday.The Ghanaian Times states that “Govt offers 100,000 jobs… to graduates under the Nation Builders Corps”, The newspaper also has the photograph the President and his Vice, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, acknowledging cheers from the crowd.

The Daily Graphic says,”Prez launches Builders Corps. It’ll engage 100,000 graduates.”

Both newspapers and others said the programme would initially operate seven modules designed to meet the pressing needs of the nation, while providing jobs for the teeming youth, who have completed tertiary education but are unemployed.

The beneficiaries will be engaged for three years and would be on monthly stipend of GH¢700 ($160) a month.

The modules are, Feed Ghana; Educate Ghana; Heal Ghana; Revenue Ghana; Enterprise Ghana; Digitise Ghana; and Governance Ghana.

The beneficiaries will be posted to the various sectors ranging from health to education to support professionals in their fields to excel.

One of the most significant modules is the feed Ghana Module, which will help in ensuring food security and provision of quality extension services to farmers to maximise yields.