Ghanaian press focuses on death of 4 kidnapped girls

The Ghanaian press on Tuesday focuses on the death of four girls kidnapped in the Western Region of Ghana last year.The Daily Graphic reports that the skeletal remains retrieved from two places in the Sekond-Takoradi metropolis last month has confirmed that of the four girls.

Forensic and DNA tests conducted by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service confirmed that the skeletal remains were that of the girls.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh, made this known at a press conference in Accra on Monday.

“The Ghana Police Service has, with regret, therefore, informed the families that the remains are those of Ruth Abakah, Priscilla Blessing Bentum, Ruth Love Quayson and Priscilla Koranchie,” the IGP stated.

He assured that the police administration would work hard to prosecute the suspects.

The four girls were kidnapped last year between July and August, in what became the first serial kidnapping case, raising anxiety among the general public.