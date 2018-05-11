Ghanaian press focuses on launch of new mobile money system

The Ghanaian press on Friday focuses on the big boost for the financial sector in the country with the launch of a mobile money interoperability system in Accra by Vice President Muhamadu Bawumia.The Ghanaian Times reports that the system aims to facilitate cashless transactions and increase the supply of money in the financial sector.

The system was created by the Bank of Ghana (BoG), telecommunications companies operating in Ghana, and financial institutions and it will enable telecom operators to provide financial services through mobile phones.

Vice President Bawumia explains that the system is aimed at enrolling about 60 percent of the population, who are unbanked into the financial sector to help reduce interest on loans among other things.

“A large segment of the population are unbanked. This means so much money and savings are outside the banking system. Banks can only lend out the savings of their depositors or what they borrow from the money market,” the VP said, adding that without savings, there can be no lending.

The Daily Graphic, for its part, focused on the release of GH¢8.8 million (about $2 million) by the government for the payment of utility bills for the various government second cycle schools under the free Senior High School (SHS) programme for the first academic year of 2017/2018.