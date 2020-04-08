Ghanaian press focuses on Medical Doctors’ vow, lockdown defiance, free water policy

The medical doctors’ vow to sacrifice their lives to fight Covid-19, public defiance of lockdown directives and the free water supply for consumers in Ghana are the leading stories in the Ghanaian newspapers on Wednesday.The Daily Graphic reports that the President of the Ghana Medical Association, Dr. Frank Ankobea, has given assurance to the effect that his members are prepared to go the extra mile to fight the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and save the country even at their peril when they met President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo at the Jubilee House, the seat of government in Accra on Tuesday.

The newspaper also reports that in a clear defiance of the presidential directive on movements, many people in Accra and Kumasi have been moving from part of the cities to the other parts daily.

This has been going on since the partial lockdown directive took effect on March 30, this year as a measure to avert the spread of the virus in these heavily populated areas.

The Daily Graphic and other newspapers like Ghanaian Times, Daily Guide and the Chronicle zoomed in on the free water policy for consumers in Ghana from April to June this year as result of the outbreak of Covid-19 disease.

Following the controversy surrounding this policy, the state-owned Daily Graphic reports that contrary to the clarification by the Ghana Water Company Limited that disconnected consumers cannot enjoy the three months’ free water for all policy, the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Ms. Cecilia Abena Dapaah, has made it clear that there should be no exemptions under the policy.

The newspaper also reported that 33 people have died from Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM) in the Upper West Region of Ghana. The newspaper quoted Mrs. Justina Zoyah Diedong, the Region Disease Control Officer, as saying that the death toll was from a total number of 215 cases recorded this year.