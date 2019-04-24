Ghanaian press focuses on moves to streamline activities of forex bureau

The press in Ghana on Wednesday focuses on the announcement by the Bank
of Ghana of plans to streamline the activities of forex bureau operators in the
country.The Daily Graphic reports that the announcement forms part of efforts to stabilise
the Ghanaian cedi, which has seen on a downward trend in recent times.
It took an intervention from the central bank to stabilise the cedi, which was falling
freely at the beginning of the year.
The Head of Research at the BoG, Mr. Philip Abradu-Otoo, who made the
announcement in Accra at the Graphic Business/Stanbic Breakfast meeting,
said: “What we intend doing after the banking sector reforms is to move on to
the forex bureau market and bring some sanity in its operations.”
The newspaper observes that the announcement has come at a time black market
operators have seen a boom in their activities, thereby contributing greatly to the
harsh depreciation of the cedi.
He therefore assured that the activities of the bureaus will be checked and offending
agencies reprimanded to ensure a sanitised money exchange market system for the
country.
The Gold Street Business said that efforts have been stepped up to ensure
that government reaped maximum benefits from the mining sector in terms
of taxes.
The Ghanaian Times said the government has launched an initiative to
motivate students into entrepreneurship initiatives.