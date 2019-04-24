Ghanaian press focuses on moves to streamline activities of forex bureau

Published on 24.04.2019 at 13h21 by APA News

The press in Ghana on Wednesday focuses on the announcement by the Bank

of Ghana of plans to streamline the activities of forex bureau operators in the

country.The Daily Graphic reports that the announcement forms part of efforts to stabilise

the Ghanaian cedi, which has seen on a downward trend in recent times.

It took an intervention from the central bank to stabilise the cedi, which was falling

freely at the beginning of the year.

The Head of Research at the BoG, Mr. Philip Abradu-Otoo, who made the

announcement in Accra at the Graphic Business/Stanbic Breakfast meeting,

said: “What we intend doing after the banking sector reforms is to move on to

the forex bureau market and bring some sanity in its operations.”

The newspaper observes that the announcement has come at a time black market

operators have seen a boom in their activities, thereby contributing greatly to the

harsh depreciation of the cedi.

He therefore assured that the activities of the bureaus will be checked and offending

agencies reprimanded to ensure a sanitised money exchange market system for the

country.

The Gold Street Business said that efforts have been stepped up to ensure

that government reaped maximum benefits from the mining sector in terms

of taxes.

The Ghanaian Times said the government has launched an initiative to

motivate students into entrepreneurship initiatives.