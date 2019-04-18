Ghanaian press focuses on police swoop on motorcycle operators

The press in Ghana on Thursday focuses on the police swoop on motorcycle operators for various offences.The Ghanaian Times said some 100 bikes had been impounded in a special exercise which started on Monday April 15, 2019, aimed at streamlining the activities of motorcycle users to promote public safety during the Easter festivities.

The Commanding Officer of the Accra Central Motor Traffic and Transport Unit (MTTU) of the Ghana Police Service, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Anderson Fosu-Ackaah, told the newspaper that suspects were arrested without licences, protective clothing and helmets, road worthiness certificates and other vital documents.

The Commander said the aim of the exercise was to curb the spate of increasing indiscipline among motor cycle users.

The Daily Graphic, for its part, says some Christian leaders in Ghana have urged Ghanaians to use the Easter festivities to build the country.

They observed that although Easter was a religious festival for Christians to commemorate the death of Jesus Christ, it should also be used to foster unity for the development of the country.

In another development, the Daily Graphic reports that the government as part of efforts to sustain the activities of the Ghana Police Service, has presented 64 vehicles to the Police Administration.