Ghanaian press focuses on rejection of DNA claims by police

The Ghanaian press on Wednesday focuses on the rejection of police DNA reports that concluded that some three girls kidnapped in Takoradi in the Western Region were dead.The Daily Graphic, Ghanaian Times, and others, all gave prominence to the issue, saying the families of the four girls, led by Mr. Michael Grant Hayford, have rejected the report by the police that the girls have passed on.

The families are saying their kins, Ruth Love Quayson, Priscilla Bentum and Ruth Abaka, were not dead and questioned the manner in which some skeletal remains were suddenly found and declared as those of the missing girls.

Their rejection follows the announcement by the Inspector General of Police, Mr. James Oppong-Banuah, on Monday evening that some skeletal remains examined through DNA tests by the police confirmed that of the missing girls.

The bones were recovered from the backyard of one of the suspects, who is currently in police grips.

A press conference addressed by Mr. Hayford rejected the haste with which the police concluded the investigations and suddenly concluded the case, after giving them hope that the girls were alive.

Mr. Hayford said the manner in which the police informed them about the supposed skeletal remains and death of their beloved family members was not the best.