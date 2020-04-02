Ghanaian press focuses on result of President’s COVID-19 test

The Ghanaian press on Thursday focuses on the story that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and his household tested negative for the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) and ending speculation that the president has contracted the disease when he visited Norway recently.The Daily Graphic, Ghanaian Times, Daily Guide and other newspapers reported the story with the Graphic saying that his personal physician, Dr. Patrina Takyi Ankrah stated that President Nana Akufo Addo and his immediate family tested negative for the COVID-19.

According to the newspaper, Dr. Takyi Ankrah told a news conference in Accra on Wednesday that the staff of the Presidency and President Nana Addo had come out negative after they were tested for the virus.

The Ghanaian Times, on the other hand, reports that Ghana has recorded an upsurge in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases from 162 to 195.

According to the newspaper, the Health Minister, Mr. Kweku Agyemang Manu, announced the increase in Accra and gave the breakdown of cases with Greater Accra leading with 174 cases, Northern region, 10, nine in Ashanti Region, one from Upper West and Eastern Regions respectively.

He said there was no need for fear and panic since all patients were responding to treatment.

The Times also reports that private burials have increased in Accra as result of the lockdown.