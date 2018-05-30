Ghanaian press focuses on share offer of MTN

The Ghanaian press on Wednesday highlights the share offer to the public by telecommunications giant, MTN.The Daily Graphic and Ghanaian Times report that the 35% Initial Public Offer (IPO), which will amount to GH¢3.47 billion (approximately $1 billion).

The IPO, which is about 4.36 billion shares, is considered as the biggest share offer in the history of the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE).

The offer is valid from May 29, 2018 to July 31, 2018, after which the necessary steps will be taken for the MTN to list on the GSE.

The CEO of the Southern, East Africa and Ghana, Mr. Ebenezer Twum, at a function to announce the listing, said the listing of the company on the stock market was in conformity to a regulatory requirement, which mandated them to float 35 percent shares on the GSE.

“As we entrench our position as the leader in Ghana, we are hopeful that this transaction will have a positive impact on our local market, expanding the frontiers of inclusions,” he added.

In another development, the Graphic said the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana’s Advanced Body Sculpt Centre, Dr. Obeng Andoh, and a cleaner, Edward Ampnsah, have been remanded in Police custody in relation to the mysterious death of the deputy CEO of the National Entrepreneurship Innovation Programme (NEIP).

The NEIP deputy boss was said to have passed away at their facility, but the doctor refused to inform the relatives and went ahead to let the cleaner pose as a relative to deposit the body in a morgue.

They have therefore been charged with murder and impersonation respectively.