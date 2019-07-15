Ghanaian press headlines $320m for poverty eradication programme

International › APA

The press in Accra on Monday focuses on the release of $320 million for the implementation of its flagship programme aimed at eradicating poverty through infrastructure development.The Ghanaian Times reports that the the programme dubbed, “Infrastructure  for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP)” is targeted to give each of  the 275 political constituencies $1 million and $45 million to some outstanding institutions.

The paper reports that  projects will be managed by the Northern Development Authority (NDA),  Middle Belt Development Authority and Coastal Development Authority, under the office of the president, supervised by the Minister for  Special Development Initiatives.

A source told the paper that projects such as drainage systems, footbridges, community  town centres, reshaping of roads, renovation of schools, were already being done by government but the funds was to enhance such programmes in  a bid to eradicate poverty in the county.

The Daily Graphic for its part, says President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has tasked Africans and their leaders to take charge of their destinies, abandon the mentality of being overly dependent on aid and charity and work towards the transformation of their countries.

Addressing the African Disapora Summit in France, President Akufo-Addo said the  independence of African states some 60 years back has largely not led to  the transformation of the countries.

