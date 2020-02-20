Ghanaian press highlights loss of over $50m annually through illegal fishing

The Ghanaian press on Thursday highlights the loss of $50.7 million to the state through the activities of illegal fishing vessel operators.The Daily Graphic reports that the activities of some foreign vessels operating within the borders of the country has negatively impacted on the the fortunes of the country.

They are said to be catching fishes they are not permitted to catch, and selling them to canoe operators, who in turn sell them to the local markets.

They do this through a term referred to as transshipment, which is locally known as “Saiko” trade, where frozen slabs of fish are sold to the artisanal fishermen.

According to the newspaper, this has negatively affected the fish stock of the country, resulting in loss of revenue to the state and depletion of the fish stock.

The Ghanaian Times, for its part, said the government has no plan to evacuate 151 Ghanaian students from Wuhan, China, following the outbreak of Coronavirus in that part of the world.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ms. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, who made this known, said a technical committee tasked to handle the situation had not given the country the go ahead to evacuate the students.