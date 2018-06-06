Ghanaian press highlights rebuilding of railways

The rebuilding of some abandoned railway lines in the country dominates the headlines of Ghanaian newspapers on Wednesday.The Daily Graphic says, “Rail rebuilding begins… Accra-Nsawam stretch bounces back soon”, and that the Ghana Railway Company Limited (GRCL) has begun rehabilitation works on the Accra to Nsawam railway stretch to improve safety on the rail lines.

The GH¢15 million ($3.4 million) project is expected to improve the transportation situation in Accra, The Managing Director of GRCL, Mr. John Essel, told the newspaper.

The company is rehabilitating the 40km stretch of lines, which is currently in a deplorable state to facilitate the transportation of passengers and cargo at the same time.

He said the train shuttle had to be closed last year owing to the poor nature of the railway line, which caused the derailment of a passenger train at Apenkwa, near Accra.

He noted that other lines that connect Accra and Tema, the industrial city, would be improved to facilitate economic development.

The GT Times reports that as part of efforts to boost female entrepreneurs, government has a policy to award 30 percent of government contracts to females.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who announced this at the Ghana Women Entrepreneurship Summit in Accra, said the move would promote gender parity in the country.