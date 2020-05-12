Ghanaian press highlights the wanton destruction of cocoa farms by illegal miners, others

The wanton destruction of cocoa farms by illegal miners at Osino in the Fanteakwa South District in the Eastern Region and the efforts being made to ensure Ghana’s Premier League (GPL) resumes in coming days attracted the attention of the Ghanaian press on Tuesday.The Graphic reports that the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Mr. Joseph Boahen Aidoo, has expressed concern over the wanton destruction of cocoa farms by illegal miners at Osino in the Fanteakwa South District in the Eastern Region.

Mr. Aidoo experienced the destruction first-hand last week when he led a team from the board on a tour of cocoa farms in the area.

The Times said that the Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Perry Okudzeto, has said efforts were made to ensure that Ghana’s Premier League (GPL) resumes in coming days.

According to the Minister, they had been in consultations with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and health officials to ascertain the state of the COVID-19 pandemic and the possibility of resuming football and other sports in the country.

It added that following President Nana Akufo Addo’s directive, sporting activities in the country have been put to a halt due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which has also affected sports across the globe. Due to the development, many have questioned Ghana’s approach to the situation to ensure the premier league resumes in coming days.

The newspaper also reported that the Trades Union Congress (TUC) Ghana has urged the government to inject $3.1 billion, equivalent of GH₵18 billion, into the economy to ameliorate the impact of COVID-19 on the country.

According to the TUC, it is the only way to boost consumption and export to revamp the economy and restore Gross Domestic Growth to 7 percent by the end of the year. The Times also said that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has warned that anyone who flouts the ban on public and social gathering as set out in Executive Instrument (E.I 64) will face the full wrath of the law.

Till May 31, no one is expected to hold or attend conferences, workshops, parties, nightclubs, drinking spots, beaches, festivals, political rallies, religious activities and sporting events. Additionally, all educational facilities, private and public, are to remain closed.