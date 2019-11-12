Ghanaian press on crackdown on local govt agencies

The Ghanaian press on Tuesday focuses on the announcement by the Local Government Services (LGS) on the crackdown on regional coordination councils (RCCs) and metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs) for financial improprieties.The Ghanaian Times reports that the Head of LGS, Dr. Nana Ato Arthur, who made this known, hinted that his outfit would soon sanction staff of the various RCCs and MMDAs, who had been implicated in the Auditor General’s Report.

This, according to him, will help reduce or stop the suspected financial malpractices that occur in the various government agencies.

Dr. Arthur said a letter sent to Parliament by the Auditor General indicated that the service had failed to punish officers noted for financial negligence, making it clear that it would not be repeated this time.

He urged the staff to put in their best of efforts to move the development agenda of the country forward.

The Daily Graphic, for its part, says Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, joined the military to commemorate the 74th anniversary of the shooting of three military officer at the Christiansburg Castle Accra.