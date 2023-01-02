Ghanaian press spotlights plan to review existing COVID-19 measures, others

The plan by the Ghanaian government to review the existing COVID-19 measures to avert further outbreaks in the wake of a change in the global situation of the pandemic is one of the leading stories in the Ghanaian press on Monday.The Graphic reports that Ghana is to review the existing COVID-19 measures to avert further outbreaks in the wake of a change in the global situation of the pandemic.

To tackle the Coronavirus pandemic, some countries across the world have implemented a range of stringent policies.

The change in the global situation of COVID-19 particularly with reported increase in new cases in China and other countries as well as Ghana’s relatively low vaccine coverage poses a major threat of importation and a new wave of COVID-19 infection in the country.

There has been a decline and sustained low levels of COVID-19 cases in Ghana over the past three months.

As of December 16, 2022 there were four active cases of the virus recorded by the GHS in Ghana.

The COVID-19 virus has been around for the past three years and even though the numbers are down in Ghana, it is up in some other countries.

It is unclear when the pandemic will end.

Ghana has not recorded any deaths for a while now.

The newspaper says that the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed optimism that Ghana will continue on the path of economic emancipation and accelerated development this year.

He has, therefore, stressed the need for Ghanaians to reposition their hands, minds and hearts as government deployed all efforts humanly possible for a happy new year.

“I am very optimistic of Ghana’s future and my prayer is that 2023 should see us continue on the path of economic emancipation and accelerated development,” Dr Bawumia assured when he joined the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye and the congregation of the Dr Wayat Assembly of the Church of Pentecost at Accra New Town to usher in the new year (2023).

The wife of the Vice-President Mrs Samira Bawumia, some past and present Members of Parliament (MPs), ministers of state and senior government officials also joined the Vice-President at the service.

While admitting the difficulties being experienced in the country, Vice-President Bawumia, who wore an all white kaftan expressed confidence that the country would ride the current storm and turn things around.

“We have been working while at the same time trusting in God because you do not just trust in God and sit and fold your arms and go to sleep, you have to work, so we have been working while at the same time trusting in God for his unfailing love and thankfully we are beginning to see the power of our lord manifesting in the improvements in our economic outlook,” the Vice-President said.

Explaining the economic crisis further, he said, it has been a period characterised by economic uncertainties and challenges that had caused even stronger nations to crawl.

In times like this, he said “we deploy all efforts humanly possible to enable us stay afloat on the surface of the challenges but those who forget God and face the battle on their own cannot succeed.”

He, therefore, called on the people to put their trust in the lord and be hopeful in times of such uncertainties.

The Graphic also reports that as part of efforts to make Ghana an exporter of rice, the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has appealed to investors in Thailand to come and invest in Ghana’s rice sector.

He says that Ghana has huge potential for rice production, which is evident in its favourable climatic conditions, availability of arable lands and an open society with a vibrant democracy.

Dr. Afriyie Akoto made the appeal when a delegation of investors from Thailand, led by the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies (JGC), Joseph Siaw Agyepong, and the Honorary Consul of Ghana in Thailand, Dr. Sicha Singsomboon, paid a courtesy call on him at the ministry on Friday, December 30, 2022.

He said Ghana could boast of about 40,000 hectares of land readily available to support large scale rice production and encouraged the Thai investors to take advantage of it and invest in the sector.

In addition, he assured the delegation of the government of Ghana’s support for investors in the rice industry.

“Our rice production is seasonal, and, therefore, we want action targeted at planting rice in April, May June, assuring that “we will make sure that land is made available to you,” he asserted.

He said it was his ministry’s target to make Ghana self-sufficient in rice production, which has seen some significant gains. However, he added that more needed to be done to bridge the deficit.

On this score, Dr. Afriyie Akoto charged the Thai delegation to bring an action programme to his ministry for consideration.

He asserted that the intervention by the private sector in the rice industry was very crucial, noting that it will help in the government’s vision of commercialising the commodity.

While commending Jospong Group of Companies for venturing into rice production, he maintained that he will continue to give Mr. Siaw Agyepong encouragement and support in his efforts to help the government address the food security challenge in the country.