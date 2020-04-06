Ghanaian press zooms in on low key Palm Sunday, cleaning of Accra, Kumasi to contain Covid-19

The Ghanaian press on Monday zooms in on low key celebration of the Palm Sunday and cleaning up exercise that took place in Accra and Kumasi to contain the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) in the country.All the newspapers reported the Palm Sunday celebration, which will ushered in the Good Friday with the Ghanaian Times saying that for the first time in ages, Easter, the Christians Celebration of the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ started across the country, would be low keyed owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the newspaper, the usual gathering of Christians in auditoriums, schools and other open spaces for conventions and church services were missing as most churches were closed.

The Daily Graphic reports that the Metropolitan Assemblies of Accra and Kumasi used the restriction movement of people to undertake cleaning up exercise in these two most populous cities in Ghana.

According to the newspaper, the exercise led to the removal of piles of rubbish from markets and along streets, while choked gutters were also cleared.

The Times reports that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has prolonged the closure of Ghana’s borders by two weeks to avert any importation of the Covid-19 into the country.

This follows the escape of the alleged female Guinean national, who was quarantined along her other nine compatriots in Tamale in the northern region, who tested positive for the virus.

The lady at the centre of the controversy has since been arrested in Accra on Saturday as health officials embarked on contact tracing.

The Times also reports that the Minority members in Parliament have expressed displeasure over the suspension of parliamentary sitting by the Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Aaron Oquaye without their knowledge.