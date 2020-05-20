Ghanaian press zooms in on testing of Parliamentarians, GH¢1bn CAP launch

The directive by the Speaker to Parliamentarians to undertake testing for coronavirus and the launch of a GH¢1 billion Coronavirus Alleviation Programme (CAP) Business Support Scheme to help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are some of trending stories in Ghanaian newspapers on Wednesday.The Graphic reports that the Speaker of the Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, has directed the Clerk and Medical Officer of Parliament to liaise with the appropriate institution to undertake testing of all Members of Parliament and staff of the Parliamentary Service for COVID-19.

He said the exercise, which is to begin today, formed part of measures to stop the spread of the infection among legislators and staff of the legislative body.

The newspaper also reports that the Catholic Church has launched activities to mark its year-long celebration of the church’s 140 years in the country.

It added that the occasion was also used to launch a COVID-19 Emergency Fund to support the vulnerable in the church and mitigate the effect of COVID-19 on them.

The Times reported that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has launched a GH¢1 billion COVID-19 Alleviation Business Support Programme to support Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The amount, according to the report, is expected to support businesses in areas such as agriculture and agribusiness, manufacturing, tourism and hospitality, education, food and beverages, technology, transportation, commerce, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and textile and garments.

According to the report, the MSMEs which need expansion to meet the growing demand for COVID-19 related goods and services can also apply.

The newspaper also reports that the Minister of Energy, Mr. John Peter Amewu, has said that the government has cleared the GH¢2.63 billion legacy debts owed the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

The minister told a news conference in Accra yesterday that as at December last year, the government had paid the full amount of electricity bills and currently had a credit balance of GH¢500 million with the power distributor.