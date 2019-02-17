Ghanaian reverend warns parents to be wary of kidnappers

The Reverend Minister of the Wesley Methodist Cathedral in Cape Coast, Very Reverend Richardson Aboagye Andam has warned parents against the activities of kidnappers who have been on the rampage across the country.He recently asked parents to critically monitor the movements of their children.

Speaking at sermon in Cape Coast on Sunday, Very Rev, Andam said it was very disheartening seeing young girls between the ages of 13 and 15 roaming about in the city around midnight without any guidance which could expose them to kidnappers.

He said, according to police report, Ghana has recorded 58 kidnapping cases in which 35 of them had been sorted out by the police and therefore urged parents to be vigilant on their children so as to protect them.

Ghana has been surprisingly hit by a wave of kidnapping which they see as alien to their society with major cases of three young girls by a Nigerian called Wills in August, 2018.

Up to date, the girls had not been rescued with Wills deceiving police by sending them to different locations.

There had been several demonstrations against the government by residents of Sekondi Takoradi to alert President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo to take the necessary measures to rescue the girls but to no avail.

Some groups and individuals have declared intention embark on another demonstration on Monday to back their demand for the rescue of the girls.

The government last month brought in security experts from the United States to help locate the three girls last month.