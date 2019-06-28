Ghanaian soccer fans worry over injury sustained by Black Stars captain

Ghanaian coach Kwasi Appiah is worried over the fitness of skipper Andre Ayew for Saturday’s clash against Cameroon at the ongoing African Cup of Nations in Egypt.Ayew, 29, was substituted as a precautionary measure after scoring an equaliser for the Black Stars in their Group F opener against Benin, which ended in a 2-2 draw on Tuesday.

Along with Thomas Agyepong, he could not train on Wednesday, but unlike the latter, the Swansea City man still has a chance of featuring against Cameroon on Saturday.

“Black Stars Captain André Dede Ayew and Thomas Agyepong sustained injuries during the Ghana-Benin opening game last Tuesday at the Ismaïlia Stadium,” Joy Fm report quoted a statement issued by the Black Stars Team Media Officer, Dan Kweku Yeboah,

“Both players were substituted in the second half as a precautionary measure. A further medical test reveals that Agyepong will not be available for selection for the Cameroon game. However, the medical team are monitoring Dede’s condition and will advise the technical team regarding his availability depending on how he responds to treatment,” the report said.

Meanwhile, some soccer fans are worried about the news, expressing the hope that he would be fit to feature in the game.