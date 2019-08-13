Ghanaian Tetteh vies for Leone Stars coaching job

The Ghanaian football technician Sellas Tetteh is among 12 applicants vying to be named coach the Sierra Leonean national team: Leone Stars, APA learnt in Freetown on Monday.52-year old Tetteh is reported to be currently in Freetown where he underwent an interview conducted by the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) over the weekend.

According to a statement from the FA, other bigger names on the list include former Leone Stars caretaker coach John Keister.

Out of a total of seven local and five foreign coaches, four of the foreign applicants, with the exception of Mr Tetteh, were interviewed online.

The other coaches include a Dutch, a Serbian, a Spanish and an Englishman.

Interviews for local applicants were conducted on Thursday August 8, while interviews for the foreign coaches were done on Saturday August 10.

Tetteh, a former coach of the Ghanaian Under 17 and Under 23 teams, have served as Leone Stars coach between 2015 and 17.

He has also coached the Rwandan national side.

The SLFA began the search for a national team coach at the beginning of August, as part of effort by the administration headed by beleaguered FA President Isha Johansen to restore sanity in the game.

Getting a coach is also crucial for Sierra Leone which is struggling to match up with commitments in international qualifiers, notably those for the 2022 World Cup, for which it is scheduled to clash with Liberia in September.

There is also the qualifier for the Nations Cup slated for around November.

Sierra Leone had been under a Fifa sanction until in June 2019 when it was lifted after an end to the suspension of Johansen by the government.