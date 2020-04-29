Ghanaian University, Lab develop Covid-19 rapid diagnostic test kit

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and the Incas Diagnostics, a diagnostic company in Kumasi, have collaborated to develop a rapid diagnostic test kit for COVID-19 testing.The serological tests are done using finger-prick blood sample and is similar to the test kits used for checking glucose in the blood and home pregnancy test.

The test kit, according to a report published in the Ghanaian Times on Wednesday, says, the tests can also identify anti-bodies in persons who have been exposed to the virus, but are not showing symptoms or infection.

A statement by the KNUST PR Department said the innovation was aimed at augmenting the current test kits available for the testing of suspected Covid-19 cases.

The Public Relations Officer, Dr. Daniel Norris Bekoe, who issued the statement, explained that the developed test kit has the capacity to detect asymptomatic or symptomatic cases, which the current test kits from outside the country could not and that it takes about 48 hours for the results to be known.

The test, can now be done between one and 20 minutes, which makes the new test kit more efficient.