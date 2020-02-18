Ghanaian varsity suspends sex for grades lecturers

The two lecturers, who were alleged to be involved in sex for grades have been

Suspended by the University of Ghana, Legon, APA learns here on Tuesday.Professor Ransford Gyampo was given 6 months’ suspension without salary beginning from 1st January, while Dr. Paul Butakor, is suspended for four months without salary beginning from January 1, 2020.

This was contained in a statement issued by Stella A. Amoa, Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana’s premier university on Tuesday.

The two are to undergo training at the University of Ghana, Legon’s Sexual Harassment and Misconduct Policy as well as code of conduct for Academic Staff of the university.

They are also required to receive positive assessment after the training before resumption of duties.