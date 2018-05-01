Ghanaian workers observe May Day

Ghanaian workers across the length and breadth of the country joined the world Tuesday to commemorate May Day, a day set aside to celebrate the contribution of workers to national development.This year’s national celebration was held in Kumasi, the second largest city in Ghana, where President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo launched the Nation Builder’s Corps (NABCO), a project aimed at employing 100,000 graduates.

He explained that the programme will help reduce the high rate of unemployment among the teeming youth, who have been searching for non-existent jobs over the years.

The President emphasised his administration’s commitment to reducing unemployment among young people, by exploiting various opportunities and avenues to create jobs for the people.

He said jobs will be created in agriculture, the health, information technology, and education sectors.

Speaking on the concession agreement on the nation’s largest electricity distributor, Electricity Company of Ghana, President Akufo-Addo assured the workers that they will not be affected if the concessionaire takes over.

He said no job losses will be suffered under the concession and urged workers to put in their best of efforts to ensure that the company served the nation well.

Various workers’ groups attended the march at the Kumasi Baba Yara Stadium, where this year’s national celebration of Workers Day was held.