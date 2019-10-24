Ghanaians brace up for Friday’s FA elections

Ghanaian soccer fans are bracing up for fresh Football Association (FA) elections after the association was dissolved due to corrupt practices.Six persons, who are billed to contest for the presidency are Fred Pappoe, former vice president of the FA, Amanda Clinton, the only female contender, Nana Yaw Amonsah, Kurt Okraku, George Ankoma Mensah and George Afriyie, former FA vice president.

The Extraordinary Congress is made up of 120 football administrator from the 16 regions of the country, who would select the new leader and other officers of the FA in the elections.

Ghana football has been run by the Normalisation Committee constituted by the President, following the dissolution of the FA after a video by Anas Aremeyaw Anas in 2018, exposed some executives of the FA, collecting bribes to influence the outcome of games.