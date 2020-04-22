Ghanaians divided over lifting of partial lockdown

There has been a mixed bag of reactions from Ghanaians to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo’s decision to lift the three-week lockdown imposed on Accra, Kumasi, Tema and Kasoa to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.Covid-19 has killed nine people since it was first confirmed in Ghana two months ago.

Trades Unions Congress (TUC) leader Dr Yaw Baah has heaped praise on President Addo for the move which he said would save workers especially those in the private sector from losing their jobs and put more strain on an already struggling economy.

However, despite widespread praise especially from ordinary citizens, the president came in for some stick by critics who described his move as unwise in the face of a spike in the number of confirmed cases of the disease in the country.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) agreed with some within the medical fraternity for vociferously condemning the lifting of the lockdown, warning that it would jeopardize the nation’s fight against the pandemic.

Similarly, some ordinary Ghanaians like Ophelia Mensah, Mercy Boakye and Kojo Ackon did not agree with the decision to lift the lockdown, considering the increasing number of confirmed cases from 834 to 1042 as of Sunday night.

This was when the president was addressing the nation on the pandemic.

President Addo addressed a quiet nation as people glued to television sets, expected to hear either an extension or a total lockdown.

Anxiety had reached fever pitch and those vulnerable were only interested to hear the magic word “lift”.

After explaining how the pandemic was leaving its toll on the economy, the Ghanaian leader finally announced the lifting of the partial lockdown in Accra, Kumasi, Tema and Kasoa which are the most densely populated areas.

Accra and Kumasi share the dubious distinction of being the epicenters of the deadly virus in Ghana.

The cries of joy that followed the announcement felt like freedom from bondage as drivers, market women, tradesmen, porters and food vendors who were already feeling the pinch of the restrictions celebrated with unrestrained emotions.

Since the restrictions, they had complained about the chaotic food distribution to vulnerable communities which were of poor quality and allegedly politicized with opposition supporters allegedly discriminated against.

Police officers assigned on duty to enforce the lockdown complained against poor rations and opted for their daily allowance of 100 Ghana Cedis an equivalent of $20.

Some said in the face of the unintended consequences of the lockdown on the lives of poor Ghanaians, it made sense when President Addo lifted the restrictions.

Critics said had the lockdown continued for one more week, many people would have died of hunger than the coronavirus.