Ghanaians lose $100 million in cyber fraud – Report

Cyber fraud has robbed some Ghanaian residents about $100 million within a spate of two years, police reports have shown.According to the Director of the Cyber Crime Unit, Dr. Herbert Gustav Yankson, the crimes were reported to the police in 2017 and 2018.

The report by Business and Financial Times on Tuesday said that Dr. Yankson observed that cyber crime was not likely to reduce any time soon.

He, however, noted that people are ready to part with sensitive information on the internet and that such information can be easily accessed once uploaded.

He, therefore, cautioned the public to desist from sharing sensitive information with people on the internet, no matter the circumstances.