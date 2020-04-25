Ghanaian’s President urges media to report accurately on Covid-19 pandemic

Ghana President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has charged the media to abide by the tenant of the profession by reporting truth and accuracy about the coronavirus which is also known as the Covid-19 pandemic.Interacting with National Media Commission in Accra on Friday, President said the slightest information and misinterpretation of the pandemic can lead to serious consequences adding that it is important that the facts should be accurately and truthfully presented.

He pointed that if facts were not accurately and truthfully present it would generate a certain amount of uncertainty and fear in the society.

The President, however commended the media for partnering the government to educate and informing the public on issues relating to coronavirus pandemic.

“ The media has been for us in government an invaluable ally on two front, one in helping to get education and information out to the citizenry of our country about this new menace to the progress of the human race”, he pointed out, adding that media has acted as vehicle of accountability in the society.

The Chairman of the National Media Commission, Yaw Boafo Ayeboafo expressed gratitude to the government for giving the enough information on what informed its policies and decisions in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s Covid-19 confirmed cases have risen to 1,279 with 10 deaths and 134 recoveries according Ghana Health Service website on Covid-19 information.