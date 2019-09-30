Ghana’s Asante Kotoko, Ashantigold crash out of the CAF Championships

Ghana’s Asante Kokoto and Asantigold Soccer Club have crashed out of the Confederation of African Football championship by North African clubs.Asante Kotoko supporters had high hopes dashed on Sunday as Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia defeated Asante Kotoko 3-0 in Monastir,

The Porcupines won the first leg 2-0 in Kumasi a fortnight ago and were expected to win in their away match in Tunisia with the club officials promising all kinds of incentives to motivate the team. It was gathered that the players were promised 2,000 dollars each if they were able to surmount the threat posed by Etoile du Sahel.

The Tunisians won on 3-2 aggregate and the porcupine warriors have crashed out of the CAF Championship preliminary qualifiers.

Another Ghanaian club, Asantigold of Obuasi were also beaten by a Moroccan club, RS Berkane, 2-0 in the CAF Cup competition.

The miners won the first leg 3-2 in Obuasi, but the Moroccans beat Ghanaian team on 4-2 aggregate to send them out of the competition.