Ghana’s Asante Kotoko in crucial CAF championship game against Nkana of Zambia

Ghana’s Kumasi Asante Kotoko will engage in a crucial Group C Confederation of African Football (CAF) championship game against Nkana Red Devils of Zambia on Sunday in Kumasi, the second largest city in Ghana.The game is crucial because Kotoko lies on the bottom of the group with 3 points which makes it difficult for them to qualify for the next stage if they fail to win the Sunday match against the Zambians who have proved tough in the competition. Kotoko was handed 3-1 defeat by the Red Devils in Kitwe last Sunday jeopardizing the chances of the Porcupines to qualify to the quarter final.

Coach C.K. Akonnor, came under severe criticism from the vociferous Kotoko fans after poor defensive blunder caused the team’s defeat in Kitwe. In a press conference ahead of the match on Sunday, Akonnor has assured fans and management of the team preparedness to win the game to brighten their chance to the next stage of the Africa’s covetous football competition.

Kotoko is going into the game without their skipper Amos Frempong who is on suspension for attracting yellow card during previous encounter but Akonnor is down playing the absence of the captain saying he has Darkwa and Abass who are equally good to match the Zambians.

Meanwhile, fans are gearing up for the game as the city is clad with red memorabilia the original colour of the club.