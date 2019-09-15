Ghana’s Ashantigold beat RS Berkane 3-2 in CAF Confederation Cup

Ghana’s Ashantigold FC on Saturday defeated the Morrocan side RS Berkane by 3-2 in the first leg of the CAF Confederations Cup play at Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi.Eric Donkor and Shafiu Mumuni, fetched two goals in the early stage of the game, the visitors responded with two quick goals in the second half.

Amos Addai got the winner for the home side in the 60th minute ahead of the second leg in Morroco which put the North Africans at an advantage position.

The two sides started the game started with aggressiveness and in the process Ashantigold almost got the opener after a wonderful one two pass by Donkor and Silver, but Shafiu Mumuni failed to connect Silver’s cross in the penalty box.

Ashantigold’s Appiah McCarthy came close with a beautiful freekick but his strike was saved by RS Berkane goalie Laaroubi.

Eric Donkor fEric Donkor finally gave Ashantigold the lead with a wonderful strike from the left side of the attack.

The visitors made their first substitution of the game in the half hour mark bringing Souhail Yechou for Bakre El Helali.

Ashantigold kept on pushing for the second but the visitors remained resolute at the back.

Ashantigold got the second through Shafiu Mumuni, the striker acted quickly to hit the ball ahead of Yusif Daiwo ending first half 2-0 in favour of the miners.

Ashantigold continued from where they left in the first half and nearly had the third but Shafiu Mumuni’s his strike was disallowed for offside.

Mohammed Aziz pulled one back for Berkane in the 50th minute heading home a free kick from Zaid Krouch .

The Morroccans through Hamdi Laachir made it 2-2 with a great strike outside the penalty box.

Ashantigold’s Amos Addai made it 3-2 for the miners with a low shot in the penalty box.which finally gave Ashantigold the victory.