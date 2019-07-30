Ghana’s aviation is Africa’s best-ICAC

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) has rated Ghana’s aviation as the best in Africa after an audit of the West African country’s aviation sector this year.Ghana scored highest in Africa’s Aviation Safety Oversight upon receiving an Effective Implementation Rate of 89.89 percent after the ICAO had concluded its Coordinated Validation Mission in April this year.

The audit looked at the country’s safety oversight system in eight critical elements, focussing on primary aviation legislation, state operating regulations and state civil aviation system, safety functions and technical personnel qualification and training.

This was revealed at the opening of the 22nd meeting of the Africa and Indian Ocean (AFI) Planning and Implementation Regional Group Aviation Safety Groups (RASG) in Accra.

The Chairman of RASG, Mr. Levers Mabaso, praised Ghana for the feat, saying the country moved from 15th position previously occupied to top spot, describing it as a good example for others to follow.

Ghana’s Aviation minister, Mr. Joseph Kofi Ada, said the government’s commitment to improving the country’s aviation record propelled it to its current status.